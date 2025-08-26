Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Economic Surge: A Forecast of Growth

Kazakhstan's economy is projected to grow steadily in the coming years, with a GDP increase of 6% in 2025, followed by growth rates of 5.4% in 2026 and 2027, and 5% in 2028. The government also reported a 5% expansion in 2024.

Kazakhstan is on the brink of significant economic expansion, according to government forecasts. The country's GDP is expected to soar by 6% in 2025 before settling into a steady growth pattern of 5.4% in the subsequent two years.

These projections reflect a government confident in its economic strategies, aiming to sustain and build upon the impressive 5% growth achieved in 2024.

This anticipated growth sets Kazakhstan apart as a burgeoning economy on the global stage, with policymakers committed to maintaining this upward momentum through strategic planning and development.

