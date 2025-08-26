Pedal Power: Haryana Leaders Cycle to Promote Health and Environment

In a bid to promote de-addiction and environmental conservation, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, alongside other leaders, cycled to the Haryana Legislative assembly on Tuesday. Saini emphasized the dual benefits of cycling, noting that it both maintains a clean environment and promotes personal health. 'Cycling is essential for spreading awareness against drug use across the state,' Saini remarked.

Highlighting health's role in personal and societal progress, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan stated that initiatives are underway to build awareness. He pointed out that a conscious, health-oriented society is a significant step towards nation-building. 'When youths abstain from drugs, it not only benefits them but also their families,' Kalyan told reporters.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) organized a cycling event, 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle,' drawing participation from Delhi and Rajasthan Police as well as under-19 World Boxing Champion Krisha Verma. 'Cycling with the police was inspiring,' Verma said, crediting the campaign with energizing the fitness movement in India. Personnel from Gujarat's Ahmedabad Rural Police also joined the movement, cycling a five-kilometre route to endorse fitness. Launched in December 2024, the campaign boasts participation from over eight lakh individuals across 46,000 locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)