Kerala Political Storm: Controversy Surrounds Palakkad MLA

Kerala's political landscape is witnessing a tumultuous episode as Education Minister V Sivankutty accuses the Congress party of protecting Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The minister contends that Mamkootathil's resignation as Youth Congress state president is an 'adjustment' rather than a punitive measure, following allegations of inappropriate behavior by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George.

Minister Sivankutty criticized the Congress's leniency, asserting that stronger actions were warranted. He called for Mamkootathil's expulsion and resignation from his MLA position, echoing public sentiment in Palakkad. The delays in decisive action, he alleged, stem from the Congress's apprehension over a potential by-election in Palakkad.

The charges against Mamkootathil intensified as Bhaskaran and George detailed his conduct on social media, accusing him of persistent inappropriate messaging. Amidst protests from the BJP and CPI, public outrage grows, with the DYFI recently staging a protest march in Palakkad, escalating demands for Mamkootathil's resignation from legislative duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)