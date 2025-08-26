Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspension

In a bold move amidst mounting allegations, VD Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, praised Congress's decision to suspend MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, even without an official complaint. The suspension comes after accusations of obscene conduct by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George.

Satheesan, speaking at the District Congress Office in Kozhikode, challenged media representatives to question Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about allegations concerning 'sex offenders' in his office. He criticized the CPI(M) for maintaining leaders accused of misconduct in their ranks.

The Kerala opposition leader warned the CPI(M) of potential public fallout and accused them of shielding officials involved in serious allegations, including the hawala money scandal. He emphasized Congress's principled stance in the Mamkootathil case as a commitment to uphold women's respect and integrity in Kerala politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)