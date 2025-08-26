Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Erupts Over Industrial Policy Debate

Tempers flared in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as the Opposition protested against alleged government mismanagement in the industrial sector. BJP members accused the Congress of policies driving businesses out, while the Chief Minister refuted the claims, blaming past administrations for selling state interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Erupts Over Industrial Policy Debate
Himachal Pradesh Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During an intense session in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, political tensions soared on Tuesday as members joined heated debates over the state's industrial climate. The Opposition, led by the BJP, raised concerns about alleged policy failures under the current Congress government, citing industry exodus and unemployment as direct consequences.

BJP MLA Bikram Singh Thakur criticized the Congress for purportedly anti-industry decisions, despite the establishment of 2,853 new units in three years. He argued that the shutdown of 115 units and electricity tariffs were driving businesses away. The debate prompted a dramatic walkout by Opposition members after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu controversially accused the former BJP administration of compromising state interests for short-term gains.

Sukhu countered accusations of inefficiency by pointing to perceived missteps by his predecessors, charging them with reckless land allocations under the guise of customized packages. Meanwhile, BJP's Jairam Thakur and others suggested corruption and intimidation tactics stymied investment prospects. As the monsoon session progresses, debates on the state's economic future grow increasingly contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

 Global
2
Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

 Global
3
Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

 India
4
Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025