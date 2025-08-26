Himachal Pradesh Assembly Erupts Over Industrial Policy Debate

During an intense session in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, political tensions soared on Tuesday as members joined heated debates over the state's industrial climate. The Opposition, led by the BJP, raised concerns about alleged policy failures under the current Congress government, citing industry exodus and unemployment as direct consequences.

BJP MLA Bikram Singh Thakur criticized the Congress for purportedly anti-industry decisions, despite the establishment of 2,853 new units in three years. He argued that the shutdown of 115 units and electricity tariffs were driving businesses away. The debate prompted a dramatic walkout by Opposition members after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu controversially accused the former BJP administration of compromising state interests for short-term gains.

Sukhu countered accusations of inefficiency by pointing to perceived missteps by his predecessors, charging them with reckless land allocations under the guise of customized packages. Meanwhile, BJP's Jairam Thakur and others suggested corruption and intimidation tactics stymied investment prospects. As the monsoon session progresses, debates on the state's economic future grow increasingly contentious.

