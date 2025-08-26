Inter-ministerial meeting discusses ways to boost steel production, exports

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said an inter-ministerial meeting was held to discuss ways to boost iron ore and steel production and exports, as well as optimise capacity utilisation.

The meeting on Reforms to Boost Production of Iron Ore and Steel was attended by Coal and Mines Minister Kishan Reddy, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada and Odisha Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.

The key discussion points figured in the deliberations include boosting production and exports, rationalising costs, optimising capacity utilisation, and strengthening Ease of Doing Business, Goyal said in a post on X.

''Held a productive meeting on 'Reforms to Boost Production of Iron Ore and Steel' with Minister of Coal & Mines @KishanReddyBJP ji, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change @BYadavBJP ji, MoS @JitinPrasada ji and Minister in Govt. of Odisha @BibhutiJena93 ji,'' he said.

Through strong government-industry collaboration and coordination across ministries and state governments, India is building a competitive, resilient, and sustainable ecosystem for the iron and steel industry, he added.

