Left Menu

Inter-ministerial meeting discusses ways to boost steel production, exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:46 IST
Inter-ministerial meeting discusses ways to boost steel production, exports
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said an inter-ministerial meeting was held to discuss ways to boost iron ore and steel production and exports, as well as optimise capacity utilisation.

The meeting on Reforms to Boost Production of Iron Ore and Steel was attended by Coal and Mines Minister Kishan Reddy, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada and Odisha Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.

The key discussion points figured in the deliberations include boosting production and exports, rationalising costs, optimising capacity utilisation, and strengthening Ease of Doing Business, Goyal said in a post on X.

''Held a productive meeting on 'Reforms to Boost Production of Iron Ore and Steel' with Minister of Coal & Mines @KishanReddyBJP ji, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change @BYadavBJP ji, MoS @JitinPrasada ji and Minister in Govt. of Odisha @BibhutiJena93 ji,'' he said.

Through strong government-industry collaboration and coordination across ministries and state governments, India is building a competitive, resilient, and sustainable ecosystem for the iron and steel industry, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Speaker rules

Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Sp...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, Chilean official says

UPDATE 1-Chile in final phase of negotiations to reach trade deal with US, C...

 Global
3
Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

 India
4
Israel's military says its strike on Gaza Hospital was aimed at what it claimed was a Hamas surveillance camera, reports AP.

Israel's military says its strike on Gaza Hospital was aimed at what it clai...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025