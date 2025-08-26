Himachal flood damage crosses Rs 3,000 crore; restoration hampered by continuous rain, minister urges caution

Himachal Pradesh has suffered damages worth over ₹3,000 crore due to heavy rain, floods, and related devastation, with assessments still underway. State Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi told ANI that restoration work is taking time because of ongoing weather disruptions.

"There has been a massive loss across Himachal Pradesh due to the rains. Roads, electricity, and water supply have been disrupted. As of last evening, 793 roads were blocked; this morning, the number stands at 683. A total of 2,349 distribution transformers have been affected, disrupting electricity supply schemes, and 234 drinking water schemes are also impacted," Negi said. He added that the Kullu district, from Manali to Banjar, has been severely hit, with Mandi and Chamba districts also suffering major damage. "In our department, all sub-divisional officers, SDRF, and other agencies are performing their duties well. Currently, three major national highways are blocked: NH-305 (Manali-Leh road), NH-5, and NH-3," he noted.

Negi advised people to restrict travel until weather conditions improve. "The damage is increasing by the day, and the estimate has already reached around ₹3,000 crore. Alerts are still in place and people should minimise travel until weather conditions clear," he cautioned. Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur also spoke to ANI in Shimla about the scale of destruction in his constituency.

"Due to heavy rain over the past two days, there has been massive damage; a bridge has been washed away, and only part of another bridge remains. Some buildings have also been swept away in floods. Because the rain is not stopping, restoration work is getting delayed," he said. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had taken "serious note" of the situation and directed the administration to immediately begin restoration of electricity, water supply, and roads as soon as the rain stops.

"There is no information about any tourists being stranded, nor are there reports of locals trapped. Last night, one or two people were stuck at a spot, but they were rescued safely. Due to timely notification, people stayed away from the rivers and were thus saved. We have appealed to residents and tourists not to go near rivers, streams, or steep slopes prone to landslides, and to stay indoors unless necessary," Gaur said. He assured that essential commodities will be made available promptly to those in need and that restoration of electricity and water supply will begin as soon as weather conditions allow. "Compared to 2023, the water volume and the scale of damage to schemes this year are much higher," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)