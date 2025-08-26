Left Menu

23 year old lioness dies of age related ailments in Tirupati Zoo

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old lioness, Indhu, which was rescued from a circus more than 20 years ago succumbed to age-related ailments in Tirupati Zoo on Tuesday.

Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP/Tirupati Zoo) curator Selvam said that Indhu stopped consuming food 10 days ago and eventually succumbed to her ailments.

''With deep sorrow, I share that Indhu, our 23-year-old lioness, has passed away at SV Zoological Park due to age-related health complications,'' Selvam in a press release.

Selvam said Indhu which went on to live for 23 years in captivity, one of the longest duration for a lion in India, was rescued as an eight month old cub from National Circus in Thane in Maharashtra back in 2002, along with 17 other lions.

He said Indhu outlived all the other rescued lions from that group reaching the exceptional age of 23 for a captive lion.

Selvam said despite intensive veterinary care, Indhu's health declined recently, leading to her demise, adding that a postmortem confirmed natural, age-related causes.

SVZP observed that Indhu symbolized successful rescue and rehabilitation, living peacefully for over two decades, reflecting the zoo's compassionate wildlife care and commitment to animal welfare.

