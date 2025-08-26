India Launches Youth-Led Initiative to Enhance Road Safety

The Indian government is taking significant steps to bolster road safety with the launch of the Sadak Suraksha Mitra (SSM) initiative, driven by the Ministries of Road Transport and Highways and Youth Affairs and Sports. Aimed at leveraging youthful enthusiasm, this program will initially operate in 100 districts, focusing heavily on Uttar Pradesh with 28 districts participating.

In a directive issued Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner called on district magistrates to expedite the SSM's deployment via District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs). Key strategies include appointing nodal officers, recruiting youth volunteers through the MYBharat platform, conducting training, and carrying out regular KPI-based evaluations to monitor progress.

Volunteers, aged 18 to 28 and free of any traffic violations, will undergo comprehensive training, ranging from first-aid procedures to detailed road safety audits for engineering graduates. Their duties encompass crash scene coordination, audit execution, and public awareness efforts. The initiative not only promises safety certificates and Good Samaritan awards but also ensures thorough governmental oversight under Section 215B of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

