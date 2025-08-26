Revanth Reddy: Architect of Telangana's Political Renaissance

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has rapidly ascended in the Congress party hierarchy, particularly after engineering a commanding victory in the 2023 assembly elections. Over his nearly 19-month tenure, Reddy's initiatives, notably the caste census, have gained praise from both state and central leadership as exemplary models of governance.

Rahul Gandhi has commended the Telangana government's groundbreaking caste survey initiative, which proposes 42% OBC reservations, branding it as a 'historic step' toward Social Justice 2.0. This initiative, coupled with legislative efforts for OBC reservations in education, employment, and local governance, has bolstered Congress's outreach strategy for upcoming elections.

The Telangana government's proactive stance under Reddy's leadership, including support for gig workers, demonstrates a commitment to broadening the scope of social welfare and justice. Reddy, following consultations with Rahul Gandhi, pledged that Telangana would fulfill every Congress promise, embodying the party's shared ideals.