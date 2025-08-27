U.S. Approves Aircraft Deal with UK: A $861 Million Boost in Defense Ties
The U.S. has approved the sale of C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft Sustainment Support to the UK for $861 million, strengthening defense relations. Boeing Co. is the primary contractor involved in this deal, highlighting continued strategic collaboration between the nations.
The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that the U.S. State Department has sanctioned the sale of C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft Sustainment Support to the United Kingdom. The deal is valued at $861 million.
Boeing Co. has been named as the principal contractor, underscoring its vital role in U.S.-UK defense partnerships.
This agreement is expected to bolster defense ties between the two countries, indicating enhanced cooperation in military sectors.
