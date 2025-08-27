Left Menu

U.S. Approves Aircraft Deal with UK: A $861 Million Boost in Defense Ties

The U.S. has approved the sale of C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft Sustainment Support to the UK for $861 million, strengthening defense relations. Boeing Co. is the primary contractor involved in this deal, highlighting continued strategic collaboration between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:44 IST
U.S. Approves Aircraft Deal with UK: A $861 Million Boost in Defense Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that the U.S. State Department has sanctioned the sale of C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft Sustainment Support to the United Kingdom. The deal is valued at $861 million.

Boeing Co. has been named as the principal contractor, underscoring its vital role in U.S.-UK defense partnerships.

This agreement is expected to bolster defense ties between the two countries, indicating enhanced cooperation in military sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

Security Tightened Around Bolsonaro's House

 Brazil
2
Global Health Headlines: Breakthroughs and Battles

Global Health Headlines: Breakthroughs and Battles

 Global
3
SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

SpaceX Launch Delayed: Starship's New Attempt on Hold

 Global
4
Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

Haboobs: The Dust Storms Terrifying the Southwest

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025