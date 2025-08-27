U.S. Approves Aircraft Deal with UK: A $861 Million Boost in Defense Ties

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that the U.S. State Department has sanctioned the sale of C-17 Globemaster III Aircraft Sustainment Support to the United Kingdom. The deal is valued at $861 million.

Boeing Co. has been named as the principal contractor, underscoring its vital role in U.S.-UK defense partnerships.

This agreement is expected to bolster defense ties between the two countries, indicating enhanced cooperation in military sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)