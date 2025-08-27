Left Menu

Tarlochan Singh's Controversial Stance on 2002 Gujarat Riots

Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh labeled the 2002 Gujarat riots as a natural expression of anger, exonerating the state government from blame. In an ANI podcast, Singh lauded Narendra Modi for containing the violence, contrasting it with the 'sponsored' 1984 Sikh riots and highlighting Modi’s conciliatory efforts with Muslim leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:34 IST
Tarlochan Singh's Controversial Stance on 2002 Gujarat Riots
Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Sardar Tarlochan Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a contentious statement, former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh has characterized the 2002 Gujarat riots as a 'natural' outburst, absolving the state government and deeming it a people's expression. During a podcast with ANI, the ex-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities juxtaposed the Gujarat riots with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, labeling the latter as 'sponsored'.

Singh, who led inquiries as the head of the Minority Commission during the Gujarat riots, praised the actions of then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi, notably his decision to limit the transport of bodies to curb further unrest. According to Singh, this critical move mitigated the violence, preventing wider conflagration across Gujarat.

The former chairman further revealed his facilitation of a pivotal meeting between 30 Muslim leaders and Modi, leading to the acceptance of all their demands, showcasing Modi's efforts to address communal tensions post-riots. Meanwhile, the tragic events followed the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire, which resulted in significant clashes across Gujarat, prompting legal actions culminating in Supreme Court verdicts affirming convictions related to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

