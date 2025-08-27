Left Menu

Arunachal's Power Revolution: Lighting Up Every Corner

The Strengthening Transmission and Distribution System (STDS) scheme in Arunachal Pradesh aims to modernize power infrastructure for a reliable electricity supply. Under Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership, this initiative covers 16 districts, enhancing transmission lines and substations. The scheme promises economic opportunities through improved power distribution.

Itanagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:11 IST
In an effort to modernize and enhance power infrastructure, Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared significant progress under the Strengthening Transmission and Distribution System (STDS) scheme. This ambitious project is transforming the state's power supply.

Calling STDS a critical step, Khandu emphasized its importance in ensuring reliable electricity for all parts of the state. 'Lighting up Arunachal, one corner at a time!' he stated, detailing how the scheme has reached 16 districts, providing consistent power to remote areas.

The initiative includes a Rs 4,788-crore investment aimed at upgrading transmission lines and constructing new substations. Officials confirmed the project will eventually cover the entire state, aspiring to power homes, ignite industries, and support the youth's digital and economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

