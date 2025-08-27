Arunachal's Power Revolution: Lighting Up Every Corner

In an effort to modernize and enhance power infrastructure, Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared significant progress under the Strengthening Transmission and Distribution System (STDS) scheme. This ambitious project is transforming the state's power supply.

Calling STDS a critical step, Khandu emphasized its importance in ensuring reliable electricity for all parts of the state. 'Lighting up Arunachal, one corner at a time!' he stated, detailing how the scheme has reached 16 districts, providing consistent power to remote areas.

The initiative includes a Rs 4,788-crore investment aimed at upgrading transmission lines and constructing new substations. Officials confirmed the project will eventually cover the entire state, aspiring to power homes, ignite industries, and support the youth's digital and economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)