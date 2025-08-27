Trump's Tariff Surge: Implications for Indo-US Trade

The U.S. has enacted an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, effective Wednesday, in a move that raises duties to 50% on select goods. This is among the highest tariffs imposed by Washington, aligning with those on imports from Brazil and China.

Trade talks between India and the U.S. have failed after five rounds of discussions since April, primarily due to disagreements over India's agriculture and dairy sectors and its continued purchase of Russian oil. Political misjudgements and communication lapses further hindered negotiations.

The tariffs impact various sectors including garments, gems, and chemicals, affecting small exporters and jobs. India has responded with financial aid and plans to boost exports to nearly 50 alternative countries. Meanwhile, trade talks continue, and Russian oil imports remain unchanged.

