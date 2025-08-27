Jammu & Kashmir Faces Weather Havoc: PM Modi Assures Aid

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, engaged in a direct conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the severe flooding and recurrent cloudbursts impacting the region. Abdullah assured the public that the Prime Minister has pledged extensive support from the national government to alleviate the crisis.

Addressing the media from Jammu, CM Abdullah relayed his conversation with Modi, recounting the Prime Minister's commitment to mobilizing central assistance. "I discussed the evolving situation with PM Modi, who guaranteed comprehensive support," Abdullah stated. The CM observed a marginal reprieve as rains ceased and water levels began to retreat in flood-prone localities.

The catastrophic weather has unveiled ongoing infrastructural vulnerabilities. Abdullah highlighted a damaged bridge section previously compromised in 2014, emphasizing the pressing need for cautious rebuilding efforts. The India Meteorological Department recorded unprecedented rainfall, with Jammu and Udhampur experiencing historic downpours. Meanwhile, concerns over housing near rivers and avoidable casualties persist, especially following a deadly landslide near Vaishno Devi, which prompted calls for improved safety protocols amidst harsh weather warnings.