UN Inspectors Return to Iran Amid Nuclear Negotiation Strains

UN nuclear inspectors have made a return to Iran for the first time since the country halted cooperation in response to Israeli attacks on its nuclear sites. As reported by Iranian state media, the inspectors are set to supervise the changing of fuel at the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has publicly stated that Iran has yet to establish a new agreement with the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This visit follows recent discussions between Iran, France, Britain, and Germany aimed at reviving stalled negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

The June air war with Israel led Iran to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, requiring Tehran's Supreme National Security Council's approval for future inspections. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi confirmed that discussions are ongoing to resume full inspections, as Iran expressed safety concerns post-attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)