Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China stands as a leading figure in the nation's sugar industry, dominating with over 60% of the country's total sugar output.

The region has attracted prominent enterprises such as the Guangxi Sungain Sugar Industry Group Co., where sugarcane production aligns with diversified industrial interests.

Guangxi's industry has bolstered agricultural benefits, supported local finances, and aids rural infrastructure development. Supported by government policies, the region focuses on technological innovations for a modernized sugar economy.