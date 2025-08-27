Left Menu

NHRC Demands Answers in Two Shocking Human Rights Violation Cases

The National Human Rights Commission has taken notice of the deaths of two individuals in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, raising concerns about human rights violations. The NHRC has issued notices to authorities in both states, seeking detailed reports on the investigations within two weeks.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched investigations into two concerning incidents, prompting a call for accountability from state authorities. The commission responded to a report detailing the gang rape and subsequent death of a speech- and hearing-impaired woman in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on August 21, 2025.

The NHRC has demanded a comprehensive report from the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, and the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad. Authorities are expected to detail the investigation's progress and any compensation awarded to the victim's family after the woman was assaulted by two men on August 18, 2025. Both suspects are currently in custody.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old Zimbabwean student, Ziweya Leeroy, died following an alleged assault in Punjab's Bathinda district. The attack, reportedly involving university security personnel, has drawn the NHRC's attention. Notices have been sent to Punjab's Director General of Police and Guru Kashi University's Registrar, demanding clarity on the incident's circumstances and measures to protect foreign students.

