Diplomacy Delicate Dance: Iran, E3, and the Looming Sanctions

As tensions rise over Iran's nuclear capabilities, Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the E3—are poised to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran. The action may commence as early as Thursday unless Iran provides solid commitments on its nuclear program within 30 days, according to diplomatic sources.

Despite holding discussions with Iranian officials, the E3 did not secure conclusive commitments. The move to trigger the sanctions re-activation, known as 'snapback,' stems from accusations of Iran breaching the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran, meanwhile, warns of a 'harsh response' should sanctions be reinstated.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors were allowed back into Iran, marking the first visit after previous suspensions. However, as full U.N. inspections have not resumed, the prospect of prolonged negotiations looms. Iran's willingness to engage in talks hinges on assurances from the U.S. against military strikes during negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)