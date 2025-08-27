Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab 'Gala Ghotu Gang' Members After Intense Battle

Law enforcement successfully detained two individuals from the infamous 'Gala Ghotu Gang' following a tense encounter in Delhi. The detainees were implicated in a recent robbery. Evidence, including a weapon and recently stolen items, was retrieved. Both suspects have a history of criminal activities.

27-08-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement operation, the Delhi Police apprehended two notorious members of the 'Gala Ghotu Gang' after a high-stakes confrontation. The accused were involved in a recent robbery incident, and crucial evidence was recovered from them, including a country-made pistol and the stolen mobile phone of the victim.

The incident unfolded when the complainant, returning from Rohini, was ambushed by the gang near Prembari Pul. The robbers, now identified as Raju and Ravi, forcibly took away his mobile phone, cash, and personal documents. An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was swiftly lodged at the Keshav Puram police station following the attack.

Acting on a tip-off, the police tracked the suspects to Keshav Puram. Following a brief shootout, which almost resulted in serious injuries, the police successfully subdued and detained the culprits. Both suspects, with extensive criminal backgrounds, have confessed their involvement in the crime. Investigations continue as the police explore further leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

