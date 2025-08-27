Expelled MLA Pooja Pal Lashes Out at Samajwadi Party Over Personal Attacks
Expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal criticized the party and its women leaders for making derogatory remarks about her personal life. She defended her late husband, denied his alleged links with Atiq Ahmed, and praised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's crime policies. The dispute deepens as she demands action against false statements.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal has attacked the party for what she described as derogatory remarks about her personal life made by women leaders. Pal accused these leaders of attempting to elevate their standing by maligning her in front of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Pal explained to ANI that the criticism demonstrated a lack of self-respect among the Samajwadi Party members and questioned their comprehension of women's dignity. Objecting to allegations against her late husband Raju Pal, she defended his integrity, asserting he never worked for the controversial figure Atiq Ahmed.
Expressing support for BJP's UP chief minister, Pooja Pal praised Yogi Adityanath's 'zero tolerance' crime policy, which has improved the state's law enforcement. The controversy intensified after Pal wrote to the government demanding action against misleading claims surfacing against her, heightening tensions with her former party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath: Championing Swift and Accessible Justice in UP
Did Yogi Adityanath resign as UP CM after Kumbh Mela stampede in Prayagraj, in which 39 people were killed? questions CM Siddaramaiah.
UP to launch scholarship in astronaut Sudhanshu Shukla's name for space technology students: CM Yogi Adityanath.
Historic Homecoming: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath Unveils New Venues for Affordable Weddings and Events in Gorakhpur