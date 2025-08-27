Russia Extends Gasoline Export Ban Amid Shortages
The Russian government has extended its gasoline export ban until September 30 due to shortages caused by Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries. The restrictions will be lifted for fuel manufacturers on October 1, but will remain for non-manufacturers until October 31, amidst high demand from farmers and motorists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Wednesday, the Russian government announced an extension of its gasoline export ban, now set to last until September 30. This move comes in response to regional gasoline shortages.
While fuel manufacturers will see the restrictions lifted on October 1, non-manufacturers will have to adhere to the ban until October 31. The staggered easing is an attempt to mitigate supply issues.
The shortages stem from a series of targeted Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, magnified by a seasonal surge in demand as farmers and motorists seek fuel.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ganesh Puja Turns Fatal: Tragedy Strikes in Odisha
Tragedy Strikes First Week: Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting
Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis Catholic School: A Community in Mourning
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Route as Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir
Tragedy Strikes Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims Six Lives