RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes 'Dharma' Over Conversion, Unveils Vision for Global Harmony
During a centenary event in New Delhi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the philosophy of 'Dharma' over religious conversion, emphasizing truth and love as core values. Bhagwat outlined the mission of 'Bharatvarsh' to serve as a global model, encouraging world welfare and underscoring India's historical role in fostering peace and unity.
In a compelling address marking the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat articulated his vision of 'Dharma' as the guiding principle over religious conversion.
Speaking to a gathering in the national capital, Bhagwat emphasized truth and love as fundamentals of Hindutva, and urged the world to model themselves on 'Bharatvarsh', the land of diversity and unity.
Bhagwat warned of rising global tensions, recalling historical conflicts, and stressed the importance of fostering peaceful co-existence through India's philosophical teachings.
The RSS event, featuring a three-day lecture series, aims to clarify misconceptions while celebrating the legacy and future objectives of the organization in shaping a harmonious global environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
