Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes 'Dharma' Over Conversion, Unveils Vision for Global Harmony

During a centenary event in New Delhi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the philosophy of 'Dharma' over religious conversion, emphasizing truth and love as core values. Bhagwat outlined the mission of 'Bharatvarsh' to serve as a global model, encouraging world welfare and underscoring India's historical role in fostering peace and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:16 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes 'Dharma' Over Conversion, Unveils Vision for Global Harmony
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address marking the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat articulated his vision of 'Dharma' as the guiding principle over religious conversion.

Speaking to a gathering in the national capital, Bhagwat emphasized truth and love as fundamentals of Hindutva, and urged the world to model themselves on 'Bharatvarsh', the land of diversity and unity.

Bhagwat warned of rising global tensions, recalling historical conflicts, and stressed the importance of fostering peaceful co-existence through India's philosophical teachings.

The RSS event, featuring a three-day lecture series, aims to clarify misconceptions while celebrating the legacy and future objectives of the organization in shaping a harmonious global environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India
2
Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

Swift Restoration Efforts Amidst Himachal Pradesh Floods

 India
3
Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

Haryana Assembly Turmoil: CM's 'Couplet' Sparks Opposition Walkout

 India
4
Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

Sandwich Toss: The Unusual Resistance Against Trump's Crime Crackdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025