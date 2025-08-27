Rising Yamuna: Delhi on Alert as Monsoon Wreaks Havoc

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi surged past the danger mark on Wednesday night, reaching 205.39 meters as continuous rains batter the region. The rising waters have placed local administration on high alert, with Delhi testing its preparedness in the face of prolonged monsoon activity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Tuesday that the monsoon conditions are expected to remain active over Delhi for the next four days. The forecast includes generally cloudy skies, widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with a significant chance of heavier rainfall during the night and early morning hours on August 26. August 27 is predicted to unfold with scattered light rains in the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Pathankot district is grappling with rising water levels owing to rains in Jammu and Kashmir. Severe waterlogging has prompted the district administration to designate the Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises as an evacuation center, ensuring provisions for food and shelter. Collaboration is ongoing with Jammu and Kashmir officials to monitor the situation.

The IMD has issued alerts for thunderstorms across Jammu and its environs, expecting intense rain and potential hail, particularly affecting areas such as Jammu, RS Pura, and others. Citizens are advised to remain indoors during severe weather occurrences and adhere to official advisories to avoid waterlogged regions and ensure safety, as authorities activate all precautionary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)