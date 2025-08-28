Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Life in Nainital's Mohanko Area

A devastating fire erupted in Nainital's Mohanko area, resulting in one fatality. Swift response by firefighters contained the blaze. Authorities are investigating the cause while promising support to the affected family.

28-08-2025 10:21 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire broke out in a multi-storey building in the Mohanko area of Mallital, Nainital, on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of one individual, according to local officials. Firefighters swiftly responded and managed to control the blaze.

Inspector General of Police Riddhim Agarwal informed reporters that an investigation would determine the cause of the fire, adding, "One casualty has been reported. We will provide all possible help to the family of the deceased." Meanwhile, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena confirmed the incident, stating, "A fire broke out in a house, and upon receiving the alert, teams were dispatched to the scene. The fire has been brought under control and one body has been recovered."

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

