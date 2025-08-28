Bastion of Peace: 30 Naxals Surrender Amidst Rising Rehabilitative Success

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, notably the Bijapur district, 30 Naxals have surrendered and are currently undergoing rehabilitation, according to state officials. This move is being hailed as a triumph of the state government's rehabilitation policy, strategic security force efforts, and continuous development initiatives spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the importance of integrating Naxals into mainstream society to elevate their quality of life. 'The rehabilitation of 30 Naxalites in Bijapur is among the largest surrenders to date, marking the success of our policies and the bravery of our forces,' Sharma stated in conversation with ANI.

Earlier on August 17, a similar triumph was recorded when four Naxals surrendered in Gariaband, strengthening police victories in the region. Inspector General of Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, commended the event as unprecedented success, with the surrendering Naxals bearing bounties worth Rs 19 lakh. Meanwhile, amidst these peace efforts, a jawan lost his life in an IED blast initiated by Naxals in the National Park area of Bijapur, underscoring ongoing threats.