"Entire Maharashtra is celebrating Ganesh Utsav with great enthusiasm": Amruta Fadnavis

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Amruta Fadnavis said, "I am very happy. Bappa has arrived today. The entire state of Maharashtra is celebrating Ganesh Utsav with great enthusiasm. I just want the people of the state to think about the environment as well. During the immersion of idols, we should only use the environment-friendly ponds..."

ANI | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:26 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stated that the whole of Maharashtra is celebrating Ganesh Utsav with 'great enthusiasm' as she welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Amruta Fadnavis said, "I am very happy. Bappa has arrived today. The entire state of Maharashtra is celebrating Ganesh Utsav with great enthusiasm. I just want the people of the state to think about the environment as well. During the immersion of idols, we should only use the environment-friendly ponds..."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis, offered prayers and performed Ganesh Aarti at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day festival, starting today, will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi.

Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said, "I extend my best wishes to all the Ganesh bhakts across the world. May Lord Ganesh give us the strength to fight the issues in front of the country. I hope all of you will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm and also follow the law and order..." This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. Earlier in July, the Maharashtra government declared the public Ganeshotsav as the "Maharashtra State Festival."

The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who stated that the tradition of public Ganeshotsav was initiated in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak. "This festival is deeply rooted in social, national, freedom, self-respect, and linguistic pride. It continues in the same spirit today. It is a matter of pride and honour for Maharashtra," Shelar had told the Assembly. He emphasised that the Government of Maharashtra is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural significance and global presence of this festival. (ANI)

