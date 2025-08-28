Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Latest Assault

In a series of unsettling developments, Russia launched a nighttime assault on Kyiv, resulting in 38 individuals sustaining injuries. Mayor Vitali Klitschko provided an update, confirming that 30 of those affected have been hospitalized.

The attack, unfolding under the cover of darkness, has intensified the strained situation in Ukraine's capital, sparking concern among citizens and officials alike.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko communicated these distressing details via a statement on the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the severity of the ongoing conflict and the city's pressing need for international attention and assistance.

