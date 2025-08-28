Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Latest Assault
An overnight Russian attack on Kyiv injured 38, with 30 hospitalized, according to the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The information was shared via Telegram.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a series of unsettling developments, Russia launched a nighttime assault on Kyiv, resulting in 38 individuals sustaining injuries. Mayor Vitali Klitschko provided an update, confirming that 30 of those affected have been hospitalized.
The attack, unfolding under the cover of darkness, has intensified the strained situation in Ukraine's capital, sparking concern among citizens and officials alike.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko communicated these distressing details via a statement on the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the severity of the ongoing conflict and the city's pressing need for international attention and assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Kyiv
- Ukraine
- attack
- injured
- Mayor
- Vitali Klitschko
- hospitalized
- Telegram
- conflict
ALSO READ
Kishtwar Fire Leaves Six Homes Damaged, Several Injured
Authorities say at least three people killed and 12 injured in mass Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, reports AP.
Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse
A Minneapolis hospital says it is treating five children injured from a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.
Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, including the shooter, and 17 injured, reports AP.