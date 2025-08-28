Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Latest Assault

An overnight Russian attack on Kyiv injured 38, with 30 hospitalized, according to the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The information was shared via Telegram.

In a series of unsettling developments, Russia launched a nighttime assault on Kyiv, resulting in 38 individuals sustaining injuries. Mayor Vitali Klitschko provided an update, confirming that 30 of those affected have been hospitalized.

The attack, unfolding under the cover of darkness, has intensified the strained situation in Ukraine's capital, sparking concern among citizens and officials alike.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko communicated these distressing details via a statement on the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the severity of the ongoing conflict and the city's pressing need for international attention and assistance.

