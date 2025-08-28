Drone Attack Sparks Blaze at Russian Oil Refinery

A blaze ignited at the Afipsky oil refinery located in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, following an attack by a Ukrainian drone, local officials reported on Thursday.

The current scale of the damage inflicted on the refinery remains unspecified, as industry insiders highlighted its significant output.

In conjunction with the Krasnodar refinery, these facilities have managed the processing of 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil throughout 2024 and 3 million tons within the first half of 2025, indicating their critical role in the region's energy production.