Russian Ballistic Strike on Kyiv: Tragic Toll

An overnight Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv has resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, among them a child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported Thursday.

Following the tragic event, President Zelenskiy took to X, previously known as Twitter, expressing condemnation of Russia's choice for ballistic aggression over peaceful negotiation. He implored the international community to impose further sanctions on Russia.

"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table," stated Zelenskiy, highlighting the ongoing violence and urging for an intensified global response.