Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has underscored the inseparable link between the security of Baltic states and Germany. This comes amid heightened concerns over Russia's combination of conventional and unconventional threats, as the minister embarks on a visit to Tallinn.

Highlighting increased risks in the Baltic Sea, Wadephul pointed to Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' used to bypass oil sanctions, and incidents like cut cables and disrupted GPS signals. Moscow, however, denies undersea sabotage, attributing Western claims to attempts at restricting its oil exports.

Moscow also refutes responsibility for various Euro-Atlantic security breaches, including cyberattacks. Wadephul acknowledged the Baltic nations' foresight in warning about these risks, stressing the need to deepen EU and NATO cooperation to safeguard critical infrastructure.

