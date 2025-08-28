Germany Pledges Stronger Baltic Security Ties Amid Russian Threats
Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the inseparable security link between Germany and the Baltic states, addressing threats from Russia's unconventional tactics. He highlighted the importance of countering these threats during his visit to Estonia and Denmark, calling for enhanced EU and NATO collaboration.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has underscored the inseparable link between the security of Baltic states and Germany. This comes amid heightened concerns over Russia's combination of conventional and unconventional threats, as the minister embarks on a visit to Tallinn.
Highlighting increased risks in the Baltic Sea, Wadephul pointed to Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' used to bypass oil sanctions, and incidents like cut cables and disrupted GPS signals. Moscow, however, denies undersea sabotage, attributing Western claims to attempts at restricting its oil exports.
Moscow also refutes responsibility for various Euro-Atlantic security breaches, including cyberattacks. Wadephul acknowledged the Baltic nations' foresight in warning about these risks, stressing the need to deepen EU and NATO cooperation to safeguard critical infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CDC Leadership Shakeup Amid Vaccine Policy Controversy
NATO's New Defence Spending Targets: Meeting and Exceeding Goals
Unexpected Shakeup at CDC: Monarez Ousted Amidst Unclear Circumstances
CDC Turmoil: Leadership Shakeup Sparks Concerns Over Public Health Future
EU Leaders Unite in Support of Moldova's EU Aspirations