Left Menu

Germany Pledges Stronger Baltic Security Ties Amid Russian Threats

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the inseparable security link between Germany and the Baltic states, addressing threats from Russia's unconventional tactics. He highlighted the importance of countering these threats during his visit to Estonia and Denmark, calling for enhanced EU and NATO collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:30 IST
Germany Pledges Stronger Baltic Security Ties Amid Russian Threats
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has underscored the inseparable link between the security of Baltic states and Germany. This comes amid heightened concerns over Russia's combination of conventional and unconventional threats, as the minister embarks on a visit to Tallinn.

Highlighting increased risks in the Baltic Sea, Wadephul pointed to Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet,' used to bypass oil sanctions, and incidents like cut cables and disrupted GPS signals. Moscow, however, denies undersea sabotage, attributing Western claims to attempts at restricting its oil exports.

Moscow also refutes responsibility for various Euro-Atlantic security breaches, including cyberattacks. Wadephul acknowledged the Baltic nations' foresight in warning about these risks, stressing the need to deepen EU and NATO cooperation to safeguard critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

 India
2
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global
3
Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

 Global
4
Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025