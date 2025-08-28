Left Menu

Crude Oil Flow Resumes Through Druzhba Pipeline

Oil supplies have resumed for Hungary and Slovakia from Russia after the Druzhba pipeline was restarted, according to a statement from Hungarian oil company MOL. Details on the quantities or implications of the restart were not provided by the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant development, crude oil supplies have recommenced flowing to Hungary and Slovakia from Russia following the restart of the Druzhba pipeline. The announcement was made by Hungarian oil company MOL on Thursday via an email statement.

The resumption of the oil flow marks a critical step in ensuring energy security for both Hungary and Slovakia, who rely on the Druzhba pipeline for a significant portion of their oil supply.

However, MOL refrained from disclosing further details about the volume of oil transported or the expected impact on the regional oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

