Crude Oil Flow Resumes Through Druzhba Pipeline
Oil supplies have resumed for Hungary and Slovakia from Russia after the Druzhba pipeline was restarted, according to a statement from Hungarian oil company MOL. Details on the quantities or implications of the restart were not provided by the company.
In a significant development, crude oil supplies have recommenced flowing to Hungary and Slovakia from Russia following the restart of the Druzhba pipeline. The announcement was made by Hungarian oil company MOL on Thursday via an email statement.
The resumption of the oil flow marks a critical step in ensuring energy security for both Hungary and Slovakia, who rely on the Druzhba pipeline for a significant portion of their oil supply.
However, MOL refrained from disclosing further details about the volume of oil transported or the expected impact on the regional oil markets.
