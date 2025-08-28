Bihar's Political Duel: Choudhary and Rai Counter Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral fraud as baseless. Choudhary criticized Gandhi's remarks as an attack on democracy itself, arguing that the people of Bihar remain aware of Congress's past anti-democratic actions.

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, joined the fray, defending the much-debated Gujarat Model. Rai countered Gandhi's claims that it symbolizes theft, labeling it instead as an emblem of progress, development, and prosperity. Rai accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation to sow confusion among the Bihar electorate.

Rai further asserted that Bihar has moved past the era of 'jungle raj' under Lalu-Rabri, championing the state's development in infrastructure and public services. He alleged Gandhi's alliances with disruptive forces and reiterated Bihar's trajectory towards modernization and good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)