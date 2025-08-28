Power Mech Wins Rs 370 Crore Contract from Adani's Mahan Energen

Power Mech Projects has announced the awarding of a significant contract valued at Rs 370.84 crore from Mahan Energen Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Power. The order pertains to extensive civil works planned for the Mahan Phase-III development located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

The scope of the project covers the execution of civil works and the installation of prefabricated structural steel necessary for BTG units, central operational buildings, and ancillary systems. This includes integrating facilities like the main powerhouse, control buildings, and environmental protection systems.

According to an official regulatory filing, the timeline for the project stands at 30 months from the official notice to proceed. The project underlines Power Mech's growing footprint in large-scale industrial developments in India.