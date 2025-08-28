Power Mech Wins Rs 370 Crore Contract from Adani's Mahan Energen
Power Mech Projects has received a contract worth Rs 370.84 crore from Adani Power's Mahan Energen Ltd for executing civil works at the Mahan Phase-III project in Madhya Pradesh. The project involves civil work and structural steel erection for multiple units and is set for a 30-month completion time.
Power Mech Projects has announced the awarding of a significant contract valued at Rs 370.84 crore from Mahan Energen Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Power. The order pertains to extensive civil works planned for the Mahan Phase-III development located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.
The scope of the project covers the execution of civil works and the installation of prefabricated structural steel necessary for BTG units, central operational buildings, and ancillary systems. This includes integrating facilities like the main powerhouse, control buildings, and environmental protection systems.
According to an official regulatory filing, the timeline for the project stands at 30 months from the official notice to proceed. The project underlines Power Mech's growing footprint in large-scale industrial developments in India.
