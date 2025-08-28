UAW's Pivotal Win in Kentucky Sparks New Hope for Southern Unionization

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced a significant victory on Wednesday by winning a union vote at a Ford joint-venture plant in Kentucky, though 41 unresolved challenge ballots could potentially change the result. The union recorded 526 votes in favor and 515 against, but insists the challenge ballots are invalid, describing them as an employer tactic to disrupt the process.

Victory at the Kentucky electric vehicle production site is seen as a pivotal gain for the UAW, especially in the U.S. South. The union has been eager to bolster its presence at key electric vehicle production facilities as the automotive industry rapidly shifts towards electrification. The UAW called on Ford to acknowledge that the majority of BlueOval SK's production and maintenance workers have opted for union membership. As of now, the National Labor Relations Board and BlueOval SK have not provided any comment.

The BlueOval SK facility plans to accommodate 5,000 workers across two battery plants in Kentucky at full capacity, with one already operational this summer employing 1,450 people. UAW President Shawn Fain continues to prioritize union expansion in the South, viewing this Kentucky facility as a strategic base following previous attempts to unionize other plants in Tennessee and Alabama.

