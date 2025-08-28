Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals and Dismantle Human Trafficking Network

The North-West District Police's Foreigner Cell in Delhi apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals identifying as transgender individuals living in India without valid travel documents. The accused, Khaja Maynuddin, alias Khatija, and Rajeb Chandra Sarkar, were residing in the jurisdiction of PS Mahendra Park illegally, police reported.

Authorities recovered two smartphones installed with the banned IMO app and two Bangladeshi IDs. An operation based on actionable intelligence led to their capture near Jahangir Puri Metro Station and New Subji Mandi. During interrogation, it was revealed they underwent Gender-Affirming Surgery to conceal their identities, and deportation proceedings are underway in collaboration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

In a related move, the Delhi Police and J&K Police dismantled a thriving human trafficking ring spanning Delhi-NCR and Srinagar. DCP Outer North, Hareshwar Swami, shared details of a case involving the rescue of two minors forced into unpaid labor in Srinagar. Multiple arrests have been made in connection with this network.

(With inputs from agencies.)