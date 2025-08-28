Union Triumph: UAW Secures Kentucky Plant Victory Amid Challenges

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced a tentative win in their effort to unionize a Ford joint-venture plant in Kentucky. The union received 526 votes in favor, while 515 were against, with the outcome possibly shifting due to 41 contested ballots. The National Labor Relations Board confirmed the numbers.

The union voiced concerns, describing the challenged ballots as a tactic by employers to disrupt the vote count. A successful unionization would bolster UAW's presence in the Southern United States, a critical region as the auto industry shifts focus to electric vehicles.

The Kentucky facility, pivotal in Ford's electric vehicle battery production, plans to employ 5,000 workers. UAW President Shawn Fain highlighted the strategic importance of unionizing battery plants, drawing parallels to past successes in Ohio and Tennessee. Despite setbacks elsewhere, such as a recent loss at a Mercedes plant in Alabama, UAW gains momentum in key production areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)