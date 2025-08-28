Maharashtra Onion Crisis: Farmers Accuse Government of Price Manipulation

The Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association is leveling allegations against the Indian government, accusing it of artificially suppressing onion prices. The association contends this move is politically motivated, aiming to curry favor with voters by keeping onion prices low ahead of various elections.

According to Bharat Dighole, the association's founder-president, the government has instituted measures such as halting procurement and restricting exports to achieve its goal. Dighole argued that this strategy is driving farmers into a debt crisis, while political parties, including both the ruling and opposition factions, have failed to stand by the agrarian community.

Dighole has cautioned that the farmers are bracing for widespread protests unless their demands for reasonable prices, storage solutions, and a reliable export framework are met. The recent drop in prices at key agricultural market committees in Maharashtra, he says, underscores the dire situation growers are facing.