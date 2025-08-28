U.S. Envoy Condemns Russian Attack Amid Peace Efforts

U.S. special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, issued a strong condemnation of a recent Russian attack, describing it as a significant setback to peace efforts spearheaded by former President Donald Trump. Kellogg criticized the aggression on Thursday, highlighting its potential to derail diplomatic progress.

The attack, which occurred overnight, prompted Kellogg to voice his concerns on the social media platform X. His statements underscore the challenges faced in maintaining stability in the region amid ongoing tensions.

The envoy's remarks echo broader concerns about Russia's actions, which continue to pose significant obstacles to peace initiatives pursued by the U.S. administration. The incident serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of international relations and the complexities in negotiating peace.

