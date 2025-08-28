Tragic Honor Killing Unveiled: A Tale of Forbidden Love
A young couple in Maharashtra were allegedly murdered by the woman's father, uncle, and grandfather due to their inter-community relationship. Despite her prior arranged marriage, they continued their affair, leading to the family's violent response. The father confessed, and all three family members were arrested.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Nanded district, central Maharashtra, a 19-year-old woman and her lover were allegedly murdered by her father and other relatives. The gruesome act involved throwing both into a well, the police confirmed on Thursday.
The couple, identified as Sanjivani Kamale and Lakhan Balaji Bhandare, were part of a horrifying event captured and shared on social media. Both were reportedly first assaulted and paraded before being killed.
Sanjivani's father, uncle, and grandfather have been arrested, accused of the murder that rooted from their disapproval of the couple's inter-community relationship. Despite Sanjivani's arranged marriage, she continued seeing Lakhan, which led to this tragic confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
