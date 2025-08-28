Left Menu

Security Guard Faces Rs 3.14 Crore Tax Fraud Nightmare

Omji Shukla, a security guard, received a staggering Rs 3.14 crore tax notice due to alleged misuse of his PAN card. Shukla, earning just Rs 10,000 monthly, demands an independent investigation to uncover the fraud perpetrator behind this multi-crore scam.

28-08-2025
Omji Shukla works as security guard in a private company (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Omji Shukla, a security guard employed by a private company, recently found himself in an alarming situation. On August 21, he received an eye-watering tax notice demanding Rs 3.14 crore from the Delhi Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department. Shukla claims that his PAN card has been illicitly utilized to establish businesses under his name, prompting this shocking demand.

Speaking with ANI, Shukla revealed that enterprises conducting clothing business worth Rs 17 crore have been registered in his name without his knowledge. While the actual business operators evaded taxes, Shukla, who earns a mere Rs 10,000 a month, was issued the hefty tax notice. He emphasized the need for an independent probe to identify the culprits and prevent further victimization of innocent individuals like him.

Recalling the moment he received the notice, Shukla described how a postman handed him the document on the afternoon of August 21. Preparing for the Ganpati festival, Shukla was startled when asked to identify himself. The situation left even the postman in disbelief. Shukla now faces a daunting task of addressing the 32-page notice while questioning whether the blame lies with the authorities or the fraudsters misusing his documents.

