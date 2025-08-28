Left Menu

Nalco's Ambitious Expansion: A Step Towards Maharatna Status

Nalco is planning a joint venture with Coal India and NTPC for its Rs 12,000-crore power plant in Odisha. As part of its broader expansion, the company aims to increase its turnover to become a Maharatna firm. This includes investments in a new smelter and coal-based power plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:24 IST
Nalco's Ambitious Expansion: A Step Towards Maharatna Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) disclosed plans to enter a joint venture with Coal India and NTPC to secure coal for its ambitious Rs 12,000-crore power plant in Odisha. This initiative reflects Nalco's long-term vision for growth and self-sufficiency in energy resources.

Speaking to reporters, Nalco's Chairman and Managing Director, Brijendra Pratap Singh, revealed the company's comprehensive strategy to build a 1,080 MW power facility in Angul, Odisha. This plant will effectively support the power needs of its smelter unit, an integral part of the company's extensive expansion plans amounting to over Rs 30,000 crore.

Further highlighting its roadmap, Nalco aspires to achieve Maharatna status within five years. This goal involves enhancing its turnover by increasing operations in both domestic and international markets, including exploring UK export opportunities. Imposing US tariffs have increased local alumina availability, putting pressure on domestic prices, Singh noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

 India
2
Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International Concern

Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International C...

 Pakistan
3
Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

 India
4
Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025