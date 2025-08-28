BJP vs. Congress: The Battle Over the Gujarat Model Intensifies
The Gujarat model has ignited a political dispute, with BJP's N. Ramchander Rao defending it as an administrative success, while Rahul Gandhi accuses it of vote theft. Gandhi aims to expose alleged discrepancies, while Rao highlights Gujarat's satisfaction with BJP. Meanwhile, Telangana faces a severe flood crisis.
- Country:
- India
The political clash between the BJP and Congress has intensified following Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the Gujarat model represents a model of theft, rather than economic success. Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao staunchly defended the Gujarat model, citing it as an administrative benchmark admired nationwide.
Gandhi has alleged vote theft involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner. During an address in Muzaffarpur, he asserted that these allegations would be substantiated within six months, claiming that the so-called Gujarat model will be exposed as a conduit for 'vote chori'.
While political tensions simmer, Telangana also grapples with worsening floods due to relentless rains. The state faces significant challenges with numerous areas inundated, prompting calls for governmental intervention to assist the affected populations, according to BJP's Telangana leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Amit Shah of Dynasty Politics Amid Electoral Roll Controversy
Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Against Alleged Vote Theft in Bihar
BJP Revamps Core Committee in Assam Ahead of Amit Shah Visit
Gujarat model means ‘vote chori’; I will further expose Modi, Amit Shah and EC in coming months, claims Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.