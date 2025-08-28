Left Menu

BJP vs. Congress: The Battle Over the Gujarat Model Intensifies

The Gujarat model has ignited a political dispute, with BJP's N. Ramchander Rao defending it as an administrative success, while Rahul Gandhi accuses it of vote theft. Gandhi aims to expose alleged discrepancies, while Rao highlights Gujarat's satisfaction with BJP. Meanwhile, Telangana faces a severe flood crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:33 IST
BJP vs. Congress: The Battle Over the Gujarat Model Intensifies
Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political clash between the BJP and Congress has intensified following Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the Gujarat model represents a model of theft, rather than economic success. Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao staunchly defended the Gujarat model, citing it as an administrative benchmark admired nationwide.

Gandhi has alleged vote theft involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner. During an address in Muzaffarpur, he asserted that these allegations would be substantiated within six months, claiming that the so-called Gujarat model will be exposed as a conduit for 'vote chori'.

While political tensions simmer, Telangana also grapples with worsening floods due to relentless rains. The state faces significant challenges with numerous areas inundated, prompting calls for governmental intervention to assist the affected populations, according to BJP's Telangana leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

