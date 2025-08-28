BJP vs. Congress: The Battle Over the Gujarat Model Intensifies

The political clash between the BJP and Congress has intensified following Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the Gujarat model represents a model of theft, rather than economic success. Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao staunchly defended the Gujarat model, citing it as an administrative benchmark admired nationwide.

Gandhi has alleged vote theft involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner. During an address in Muzaffarpur, he asserted that these allegations would be substantiated within six months, claiming that the so-called Gujarat model will be exposed as a conduit for 'vote chori'.

While political tensions simmer, Telangana also grapples with worsening floods due to relentless rains. The state faces significant challenges with numerous areas inundated, prompting calls for governmental intervention to assist the affected populations, according to BJP's Telangana leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)