WFP's Urgent Call: Tackling Impending Famine in Gaza

Despite efforts to deliver more food aid to Gaza, the supplies remain inadequate to curb widespread starvation, the World Food Programme's Executive Director Cindy McCain told Reuters on Thursday.

Currently, about 100 aid trucks reach Gaza daily, a significant decrease from the 600 during a previous ceasefire. Israeli officials claim over 300 trucks enter with essential supplies.

McCain, after discussions with Israeli leaders, expressed hopes for improved access and delivery routes to address the severe hunger affecting almost a quarter of Gaza's residents. A recent report warns of a growing famine threat.