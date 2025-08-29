Left Menu

WFP's Urgent Call: Tackling Impending Famine in Gaza

Despite increased food aid reaching Gaza, it remains insufficient to prevent starvation, says WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. Although some improvement in aid delivery has been noted, around 514,000 people face famine conditions. Discussions with Israeli authorities aim to boost humanitarian efforts in the severely impacted region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:23 IST
WFP's Urgent Call: Tackling Impending Famine in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite efforts to deliver more food aid to Gaza, the supplies remain inadequate to curb widespread starvation, the World Food Programme's Executive Director Cindy McCain told Reuters on Thursday.

Currently, about 100 aid trucks reach Gaza daily, a significant decrease from the 600 during a previous ceasefire. Israeli officials claim over 300 trucks enter with essential supplies.

McCain, after discussions with Israeli leaders, expressed hopes for improved access and delivery routes to address the severe hunger affecting almost a quarter of Gaza's residents. A recent report warns of a growing famine threat.

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
4
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025