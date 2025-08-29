YouTube TV Secures Fox Channels in New Distribution Deal

Alphabet-owned YouTube and media giant Fox have struck a deal to ensure Fox News, Fox Sports, and other Fox channels will continue to be accessible to YouTube TV subscribers. The companies announced the agreement on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, amid snags as Fox previously sought higher compensation from YouTube than was provided to other content partners.

The two companies had initially achieved a short-term agreement, allowing more time to solidify the new distribution contract. Earlier this year, YouTube faced similar negotiation hurdles with Paramount Global over network availability.

