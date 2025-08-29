Left Menu

EMI Game Revolutionizes Loan Repayment Culture in India

Zavo unveils EMI Game, a unique repayment league in India, rewarding timely loan repayments with prizes. Designed to transform India's repayment culture, this game incentivizes discipline in repaying EMIs, offering rewards like iPhones and electric cars. It caters to younger borrowers, reshaping traditional lender-borrower dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:19 IST
EMI Game Revolutionizes Loan Repayment Culture in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative move, India's largest EMI payers' community, Zavo, has introduced the EMI Game, a novel competitive league designed to encourage timely loan repayments through attractive rewards such as iPhones and electric cars. This marks a shift in the traditional lender-borrower relationship.

The game is built to reduce defaults and encourage better repayment habits among younger demographics, who are major contributors to India's surging ₹50 lakh crore retail credit market. By framing repayments as a cricket-style contest, Zavo transforms the monthly task of paying EMIs into an engaging experience.

The platform integrates seamlessly with various payment methods and rewards consumers with points for each timely repayment. Backed by consumer brands, EMI Game not only motivates borrowers but also aids in enhancing their credit profiles, offering a refreshing alternative to the conventional, often punitive, collection practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and China: Resetting Relations Amid Global Challenges

India and China: Resetting Relations Amid Global Challenges

 China
2
Drone Strike Disrupts Odesa Power: Thousands in Darkness

Drone Strike Disrupts Odesa Power: Thousands in Darkness

 Global
3
Honda Accelerates India's Two-Wheeler Market

Honda Accelerates India's Two-Wheeler Market

 India
4
Punjab Grapples with Flood Fury Amidst Torrential Rains

Punjab Grapples with Flood Fury Amidst Torrential Rains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025