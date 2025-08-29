Left Menu

Revamping Andhra Pradesh's Food Processing Industry: From Farm to Global Markets

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlights food processing as crucial for overcoming farmers' challenges. At the India Food Manufacturing Summit, Naidu emphasizes increasing food processing from 12% to 70%, leveraging the state's agricultural strengths. He urges global investment, promising a cutting-edge agri-tech future with global brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:36 IST
Revamping Andhra Pradesh's Food Processing Industry: From Farm to Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic push to alleviate farmers' challenges, Andhra Pradesh aims to exponentially increase its food processing capacity from a mere 12% to 70%. This was articulated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the India Food Manufacturing Summit held in Vizag.

Naidu emphasized that enhancing food processing capabilities can significantly boost farmers' profits, reducing the colossal wastage of food. Describing the global food processing market as an $8 trillion industry, he noted India's lagging position and outlined plans to revolutionize the sector domestically.

Andhra Pradesh, a state already deriving 35% of its GSDP from agriculture, seeks to draw on its diverse strengths, including horticulture and aquaculture, to meet soaring global and domestic market demand. With subsidies and state-of-the-art agricultural technology partnerships, the state hopes to attract substantial investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

Manoj Jarange's Maratha Quota Protest: A Demand for Recognition

 India
2
Golap Borbora would have taken on those opposing SIR if he was alive, his govt found 36,780 illegal foreigners in voters' list: Amit Shah.

Golap Borbora would have taken on those opposing SIR if he was alive, his go...

 India
3
Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

Uttarakhand Downpour: Tragedy Strikes with Landslides and Missing Persons

 India
4
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025