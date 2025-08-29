Revamping Andhra Pradesh's Food Processing Industry: From Farm to Global Markets
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlights food processing as crucial for overcoming farmers' challenges. At the India Food Manufacturing Summit, Naidu emphasizes increasing food processing from 12% to 70%, leveraging the state's agricultural strengths. He urges global investment, promising a cutting-edge agri-tech future with global brands.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic push to alleviate farmers' challenges, Andhra Pradesh aims to exponentially increase its food processing capacity from a mere 12% to 70%. This was articulated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the India Food Manufacturing Summit held in Vizag.
Naidu emphasized that enhancing food processing capabilities can significantly boost farmers' profits, reducing the colossal wastage of food. Describing the global food processing market as an $8 trillion industry, he noted India's lagging position and outlined plans to revolutionize the sector domestically.
Andhra Pradesh, a state already deriving 35% of its GSDP from agriculture, seeks to draw on its diverse strengths, including horticulture and aquaculture, to meet soaring global and domestic market demand. With subsidies and state-of-the-art agricultural technology partnerships, the state hopes to attract substantial investments.
