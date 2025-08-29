Left Menu

Gazprom and CNPC Forge Strategic Energy Agreement Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

Gazprom, a Russian energy company, is set to sign a significant agreement with China's CNPC during President Putin's upcoming visit to China. The deal is part of Russia's strategy to boost oil and gas exports to Asia following reduced access to European markets due to Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a pivotal visit by President Vladimir Putin to China, Russian energy giant Gazprom will sign a key agreement with Chinese company CNPC, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. The announcement comes amidst broader geopolitical shifts affecting global energy dynamics.

As Western sanctions continue to curtail Russia's access to European energy markets in response to the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin is increasingly focusing on Asia to sustain its oil and gas exports. Industry insiders revealed that China aims to purchase more Russian natural gas through an existing pipeline while negotiations on a new route face hurdles.

Gazprom initiated gas deliveries to China in 2019 via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline from East Siberia, which is projected to achieve its full annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters this year, underscoring the strategic importance of the Sino-Russian energy partnership.

