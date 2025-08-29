Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Projects
The Trump administration has announced the cancellation of $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects. This decision includes $427 million intended for a California-based project, aiming to challenge initiatives key to Joe Biden's climate and energy goals.
The Trump administration announced the withdrawal of $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects on Friday, dealing a significant blow to an industry championed under President Biden's climate agenda.
Among the rescinded funds is $427 million designated for building a new marine terminal supporting offshore wind turbines in Humboldt County, California. Additionally, support for projects in Maryland and New York, which would have received grants of $47 million and $48 million respectively, was also cut.
This move is accompanied by stop-work orders and potential cancellation of projects approved during the Biden administration, sparking discussions among government departments regarding the future of the offshore wind industry in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Biden
- offshore
- wind
- energy
- projects
- California
- federal funding
- renewable energy
- climate
ALSO READ
Mizoram Chief Minister Confident in Central Fund Allocation for Development Projects
Trump Administration Halts Funding for Offshore Wind Projects
Ambani’s Ambitious AI and Clean Energy Strategy: A Bold Vision for Reliance's Future
Gazprom and CNPC Forge Strategic Energy Agreement Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Pipeline Power Play: Russia and China's Energy Tango