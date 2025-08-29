Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Projects

The Trump administration has announced the cancellation of $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects. This decision includes $427 million intended for a California-based project, aiming to challenge initiatives key to Joe Biden's climate and energy goals.

Updated: 29-08-2025 21:29 IST
The Trump administration announced the withdrawal of $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects on Friday, dealing a significant blow to an industry championed under President Biden's climate agenda.

Among the rescinded funds is $427 million designated for building a new marine terminal supporting offshore wind turbines in Humboldt County, California. Additionally, support for projects in Maryland and New York, which would have received grants of $47 million and $48 million respectively, was also cut.

This move is accompanied by stop-work orders and potential cancellation of projects approved during the Biden administration, sparking discussions among government departments regarding the future of the offshore wind industry in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

