Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Projects

The Trump administration announced the withdrawal of $679 million in federal funding for 12 offshore wind projects on Friday, dealing a significant blow to an industry championed under President Biden's climate agenda.

Among the rescinded funds is $427 million designated for building a new marine terminal supporting offshore wind turbines in Humboldt County, California. Additionally, support for projects in Maryland and New York, which would have received grants of $47 million and $48 million respectively, was also cut.

This move is accompanied by stop-work orders and potential cancellation of projects approved during the Biden administration, sparking discussions among government departments regarding the future of the offshore wind industry in the U.S.

