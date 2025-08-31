China's Export Controls Challenge India's Specialty Fertiliser Supply
India's specialty fertiliser industry faces supply challenges as China plans to reimpose export restrictions, potentially causing price hikes. Despite a temporary relief with current exports, China intends to increase inspections and delays. India's heavy reliance on Chinese imports makes farmers vulnerable to supply disruptions and rising costs.
As China signals a tightening of its export controls on specialty fertilisers from October, the Indian industry finds itself on tenterhooks. The move could lead to significant price increases, directly affecting Indian farmers, industry officials warned this Saturday.
While a brief period of Chinese exports offered temporary relief, this window is expected to close soon as Beijing plans to resume its restrictions with more inspections and delayed shipments. 'The export window from China will close for the entire world market, including India,' said Rajiv Chakraborty, President of the Soluble Fertilizer Industry Association.
India, heavily reliant on Chinese imports for specialty fertilisers, is scrambling to secure its seasonal stock before the restrictions kick in. Although indigenous supplies are expected mid-season, price hikes appear unavoidable, which could impact farmers directly.
